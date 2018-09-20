Winner of Sunderland Echo’s Curry House of the Year Award is revealed

A popular Indian restaurant has thanked its loyal customers after winning the Sunderland Echo’s Curry House of the Year Award once again.

Yuvraaj, on Douro Terrace, has come out on top for a second year running, with happy diners voting for it to take the title from a list of competitors.

Sunderland Curry House of the Year winner Yuvraaj.'Owner Monie Hussain and chef Aklak Hussain.

Manager and owner Moni Hussain, 32, opened the business in 2015 and since then it has become a favourite among curry fans.

Later this year, it will undergo expansion work to create a large car park and upstairs seating area with a function room to accommodate a greater number of customers ahead of the festive period.

Mr Hussain said it was ‘overwhelming’ to win the award once again.

He said: “From the day we opened we have had so much unconditional support from local people - it has been overwhelming.

“We are trying to expand out facilities to get the car park extended to provide customers with that service and to extend our upstairs seating.

“We are looking forward to the festive season as we had a really successful one last year.

“We are overwhelmed to win the award again this year.

“It was fantastic to win it last year, having not been here that long and with so many good establishments around us.

“So to come out on top is such an achievement.

“Everyone is over the moon for us.”

The family-orientated business has 16 members of staff.

Its popular dishes include a king prawn dish called Chingri Ankuriti as well as its Kandahari speciality in chicken and lamb.

Yuvraaj also plans to update its menus in the coming months.

Mr Hussain said: “We can’t thank our customers enough.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support we have had since the day we opened.

“Our customers have kept us going and kept supporting us.”

In second place was The Spice Lounge, in Market Place, Durham, and in third place was Ashoka, on North Terrace, Seaham.