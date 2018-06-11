Winner announced in search for Sunderland Echo Nursery of the Year 2018

A Sunderland nursery is celebrating after being crowned the Echo’s Nursery of the Year 2018, thanks to loyal parents and carers.

Busy Bees nursery, based at Doxford Park, secured the top spot after parents and carers voted for them.

Nursery manager Deborah Boulton said staff were ‘ecstatic’ at the win and put their success down to the good relationship they have with families of the youngsters and members of the community.

Deborah, who has been at the nursery since 2000, said: “I am absolutely ecstatic. “I am very proud of the whole team.

“It means a lot to win and I am so proud of the nursery to get that recognition for all the hard work that we do.

“It is a nice achievement for us all.

“We have a great partnership with the parents, carers and grandparents who come in and they were the ones who have voted for us to win.

“We have had a lot of positive comments from them and from local businesses.

The nursery which has been open since 2006, cares for 163 children aged between six weeks and five years old.

The team of 29 staff, along with a nursery chef and house keeper, ensure that everything runs smoothly each day, with parents travelling from as far as Newcastle and across Wearside to leave their child in their safe hands.

It underwent a refurbishment back in September 2017 and features a landscaped garden, aged-rooms so children can socialise with other youngsters of the same age and offers a range of activities.

The nursery plans to hold a party at its base on Tuesday, June 26, to celebrate the win.