Wine and beef thieves are among the latest Sunderland defendants at court

The following Sunderland cases have been dealt with by magistrates:

Paul Dylan Atkinson, 41, Lime Avenue, Houghton, was found guilty of stealing joints of beef from Lidl, on March 1. He was fined £250 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Joshua Nathan Cockburn, 23, of Bramwell Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing wine to the value of £5 belonging to Premier Store, in Villette Road, on January 5 and to damaging a window valued at £100, belonging to Premier Store, on the same date. He was fined £140 and was told to pay compensation of £105, a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Peter Mallan, 62, of Villa Close, Millfield, Sunderland, was found guilty of assaulting two different women on November 20, 2017. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ rehabilitation activity requirement. He was fined £180 and was told to pay compensation of £50 and costs of £300. Restraining orders for 12 months were made to protect the victims.

Blain McCluskey, 25, of Primrose Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Escort, on Thomas Street South, on September 28, 2017, whilst unfit through drink or drugs. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and was told to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Daniel Wilkie, 21, of Hewitt Avenue, Ryhope, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to damaging the front windscreen of a black Vauxhall Astra on October 4, 2017, and to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on the same day. He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 25 days specified activity. He was fined £242, with compensation of £251 and costs of £85. A restraining order was made to protect the victim.