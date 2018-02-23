Win: Five pairs of tickets to see Kevin Phillips, Peter Reid and Chris Waddle at England Legends Live

A trio of former England and Black Cat stars will be taking to the stage at Sunderland Empire next week – and you could be there for free!

We have five pairs of tickets to give away for England Legends Live, which takes place on Tuesday, February 27, at 7.30pm.

Sunderland manager Peter Reid raise a jubilant fist into the air today Sunday, 9th May 1999, after the presentation of the Division One trophy,final score Sunderland beat Birmingham 2-1. PA Photo by Paul Barker/PA

Peter Reid, Kevin Phillips and Chris Waddle will discuss their illustrious careers on the night.

One of the most successful strikers in Sunderland’s history, Kevin Phillips is still hugely popular on Wearside from his time playing for the club from 1997 to 2003.

His many highlights included a stunning 30-yard strike against Chelsea which saw the Black Cats beat the Blues 4-1.

From the same era, Peter Reid took over the managerial hot seat at Roker Park in March 1995, saving SAFC from relegation from the Championship and then leading the club to the Premier League. During his tenure, SAFC twice finished seventh in the Premier League.

Chris Waddle

Chris Waddle, a boyhood Black Cats fan, signed for Sunderland in their first season in the Premier League, after starting his career at rivals NUFC, but was unable to save the club from relegation.

All three also wore the Three Lions after being capped for their country.

The evening will be presented by Pat Murphy of BBC Radio 5 Live.

l Tickets are available from Tel. 0844 871 3022.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question: Against which team did Kevin Phillips score his first competitive goal for Sunderland?

A) Manchester City

B) Manchester United

C) Everton.

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpress.co.uk by 9am on February 26.