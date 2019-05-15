Win a meal for four at Gatsby as Sunderland city centre pub celebrates 10 years

Gatsby is celebrating a decade in Sunderland city centre this month – and to celebrate we’re giving away a great Gatsby prize.

To mark a decade in Park Lane, we’ve teamed up with the bar to give one reader the chance to win a meal for four and a bottle of wine worth £50.

Over the years, Gatsby has been at the heart of many major events in the city, including Sunderland Pride and the Fan Zones for major football tournaments.

Meanwhile, day-to-day they’ve proved popular for their family-friendly meals and Sunday lunches.

The pub’s also become a firm fixture with football fans and is always busy for Sunderland games.

Other big draws include two rooms of music every Friday and Saturday and student night Play on Wednesdays.

During the month of May, to celebrate 10 years of being open, Gatsby is running some special offers, which include free cake for afternoon coffee drinkers, free pints for regular customers who buy eight pints, as well as a decade of dance celebrations with the best tunes from the past 10 years on Fridays and themed parties on Saturdays including a Super Trooper Abba-inspired party, Glitter party and Get Lucky, a special dance classics night.

The month will finish with a Great Gatsby party on Sunday, May 26.

Owner Karen Dickman said: “We love Sunderland, so we have been proud to be part of a vibrant city centre scene over the past decade and look forward to another 10 years.”

•To be in with a chance of winning a meal for you and three friends, as well as a bottle of wine, answer this question: which of these actors starred in the 2013 film version of The Great Gatsby?

A) Leonardo DiCaprio

B) Jake Gyllenhaal

C) Ryan Reynolds

Email your answer and contact details to Katy.Wheeler@jpimedia.co.uk by the closing date of May 23. The competition is open to over 18s only. Usual JPI Media competition rules apply.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.