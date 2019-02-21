William and Kate in Sunderland: Remembering the day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to Wearside

It’s hard to believe that a whole year has passed since Sunderland was graced with a royal visit.

Twelve months ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day on Wearside visiting The Fire Station and the city’s new Northern Spire bridge, which opened last summer. Here, we remember how the day unfolded and take a look back through our picture archive. See if you can spot any familiar faces in our photographs.

1. The Duchess of Cambridge The royal couple visited Sunderland on February 21, 2018. Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

2. Role model We remember the landmark day that the couple came to the region. SSH_21/02/2018_npse 210218tr nor Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

3. A special meeting Meeting schoolchildren on a visit to Sunderland's new Northern Spire bridge. Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

4. The Duke of Cambridge Royal fever took Sunderland by storm. Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

View more