William and Kate in Sunderland: Remembering the day the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge came to Wearside
It’s hard to believe that a whole year has passed since Sunderland was graced with a royal visit.
Twelve months ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent the day on Wearside visiting The Fire Station and the city’s new Northern Spire bridge, which opened last summer. Here, we remember how the day unfolded and take a look back through our picture archive. See if you can spot any familiar faces in our photographs.
1. The Duchess of Cambridge
The royal couple visited Sunderland on February 21, 2018.