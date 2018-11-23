Will it snow in Sunderland? Latest weather forecast for the weekend as winter sets in

The first flurries of snow hit the UK this week, with temperatures plummeting as a cold front from the east hit the UK.

But is more snow forecast for this weekend?

Here’s the weekend weather forecast for Sunderland.

According to the Met Office, tonight the North East will be “Cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle and widespread fog over hills. Perhaps drier with more cloud breaks in the far north where a frost is possible by dawn. Minimum temperature 1 °C.”

Sunderland will see rain from 8pm onward, becoming heavier at 10pm.

On Saturday, “After a cloudy damp start with fog over the hills cloud will break and sunny spells will develop. The odd shower is likely during the afternoon. Winds remaining light. Maximum temperature 9 °C,” adds the Met Office.

“Rather cloudy and cool on Sunday and Monday with some showers or longer spells of rain. Strengthening winds on Tuesday, remaining cool and cloudy with further rain at times.”

Inland snow is not currently forecast in Sunderland over the weekend, but there is the chance of some transient hill snow in the north of the UK.

Will it be a white Christmas in Sunderland this year?

In regards to if the UK will see a blanket of snow over the festive period, Met Office forecaster, Ms Maxey, said: “it is still too early to predict”.

“The science simply does not exist to make weather predictions that far in advance.”

However, with snow already making an appearance this winter and last year’s beast from the east, there’s still a chance that this Christmas could be a white one.