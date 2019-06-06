Wildlife concerns raised over North Hylton green belt

Building homes on green belt land in North Hylton could put panoramic views and wildlife at risk, campaigners have said.

Sunderland City Council’s Core Strategy and Development Plan until 2033 is currently under examination by a government-appointed planning inspector.

The plan sets out the future of development in Sunderland including 11 ‘housing growth areas’ which could lose green belt protection.

Council officials want to open the sites up for housing which will contribute to the authority’s goal of building more than 13,000 homes.

In North Sunderland, the council has said green belt boundaries are “constrained” with the plan outlining two sites to meet demand.

On Tuesday (June 4), the public examination shifted its focus to sites in Fulwell and North Hylton.

Currently, the local plan states the North Hylton site is capable of delivering around 110 homes.

Since plans were announced, campaigners have hit back arguing the green space is used by both the community and native species.

While the council say impact on wildlife and views to Penshaw could be mitigated with “sensitive design and boundary treatment,” objectors disagree.

Government inspector Mark Dakeyne was told that a housing assessment (Strategic Land Housing Availability Assessment) had noted the area’s ‘high landscape value’ and wildlife corridor.

And Nicola Allan, representing objectors in North Hylton, argued the council had not demonstrated “exceptional circumstances” to remove the site from the green belt.

At the Bede Tower meeting, she criticised the council for failing to provide an ecology report for public scrutiny and raised concerns about the potential impact of homes on the River Wear Wildlife Corridor.

Coun Denny Wilson, who represents the Castle ward on Sunderland City Council, added: “It’s all we have, we have this last green belt that’s why it’s important.”

In their local plan, the council said they would create a “buffer zone” to support wildlife and address noise from the A19 and A1231 next to the site.

Lichfields, representing developer Hellens, added a “robust approach” was taken in assessing the land over several years.

The meeting also heard an ecology firm – which is carrying out surveys of the site – had not found any “species of interest” that can’t be mitigated by the landowner or developer.

As some surveys are ongoing, objectors called for evidence and a up-to-date picture of species using the land.

This came as regular visitors claimed they had recorded bat species and deer in the area.

The Fulwell site off Newcastle Road – which is sidelined for around 80 homes – also sparked concerns about the potential impact on a nearby sports ground.

Other concerns included potential land contamination due to history of council waste sites in the nearby area.

In their plan, the council said they aim to reduce the impact on wildlife by “maintaining green infrastructure corridors to the north” and retaining trees / green space on the site.

The local plan adds the council will “provide green space improvements to Fulwell Quarries to compensate for area green space loss in the locality.”

Gillan Gibson, of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, added the plan’s assessed need for housing was too high and that alternatives to the green belt should be explored – including brownfield and windfall sites.

She added the green belt was important for infrastructure and is “meant to be permanent.”

The public examination continues.

Chris Binding , Local Democracy Reporting Service