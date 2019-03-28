Wild ponies set to be the 'mane' attraction at Cleadon Hills walk

Wild ponies will be the ‘mane’ attraction at a special walk and talk at beauty spot next week.

South Tyneside Council’s countryside Team has joined forces with the Moorland Mousie Trust to give nature enthusiasts the chance to discover more about the beauty and wildlife at Cleadon Hills Local Nature Reserve (LNR).

The old mill on Cleadon Hills

The Exmoor ponies were introduced to the site in 2015 as part of the council’s conservation grazing site management scheme.

Roaming and grazing the land during the winter months, they help to preserve the habitat by encouraging greater floral diversity and creating benefits for invertebrates and ground nesting birds.

Coun Nancy Maxwell, lead member for area management and community safety at South Tyneside Council, said: “Cleadon Hills Local Nature Reserve is a beautiful spot which is well loved by local people.

"The Exmoor ponies have proven to be a huge hit with visitors since becoming part of the stunning landscape four years ago.

One of the butterflies and flowers on Cleadon Hills

“This walk and talk offers people a wonderful opportunity to meet the ponies and find out more about how they are helping to preserve and protect the species-rich grassland for future generations to enjoy.”

The Cleadon Hills Walk and Talk is taking place on Wednesday April 10 At 6.30pm;

Participants are being asked to meet by the Old Windmill on Cleadon Hills, which is reached from Sunniside Lane.

There is no need to book and all are welcome to attend but are advised to wear sturdy footwear and dress for the weather.

For further information about the event, contact South Tyneside Council’s countryside team on (0191) 424 7423 or email countryside@southtyneside.gov.uk

More information about Cleadon Hills Local Nature Reserve is available at www.southtyneside.gov.uk