Why South Shields leisure centre pool will be closed this Sunday afternoon

Visitors to Haven Point leisure complex in South Shields are being advised that the main pool area will be temporarily closed on Sunday afternoon.

The main pool as well as the sauna and steam room will be closed to the public from noon to 6pm so that South Tyneside Swimming Club to hold their Club Championship Gala.

Swimmers will be able to use the Main Pool area until 11.30am only.

The Teaching Pool and Leisure Waters, which feature a bubble spa, spray and water play, will remain open and operate as normal.

Multi and Duo Activity Members who have the swim option as part of their membership are reminded that they can access Jarrow Community Pool and Hebburn Central at no extra cost, while the swimming gala takes place.

Further information is at www.southtyneside.gov.uk/leisure.

Jarrow Community Pool can be contacted on (0191) 490 5250 and Hebburn Central on (0191) 424 7801.