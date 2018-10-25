Why slimline mum Carol feels in the pink after shedding 2st

A mum is celebrating a double milestone in her life after being inspired to lose weight by a holiday snap.

Carol Olley has celebrated another birthday with her daughter Kaylee, who was the first baby to have a heart transplant in the UK back in 1987.

Kaylee Davidson-Olley and mum Carol, pictured in the pink sweatshirt which prompted her to lose weight.

Kaylee was just five months old when she had the historic operation at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Now 31, she is the longest-surviving baby in the UK to have had a heart transplant.

She and her mum are celebrating after shedding some excess pounds with the help of their local WW - the group formerly known as Weight Watchers.

They joined the Wednesday night group at Wessington Primary School in Washington after Carol was horrified by a holiday picture her middle daughter posted on Facebook.

Her sedentary lifestyle, which included spending lots of time travelling and eating service station sandwiches, had resulted in her putting on weight.

She felt as though she had no routine in her life, and as she approached 50 she felt uncomfortable and kept thinking about trying to lose weight.

The final straw came when she had to buy clothes a size larger than normal when preparing for a family holiday.

And when she returned she saw the snap of her in a pink sweatshirt posted by her daughter, and decided to do something about it.

Carol is now celebrating after reaching her WW goal of losing 2st - while Kaylee has also lost 9lbs, despite being on medication for life because of her transplant.

Carol said: “Kaylee and I attend every meeting now, as we love the motivation and fun in the group.

“We have bought all the cookbooks, and plan meals every week.”

”My partner Steve has also lost more than half a stone since we started eating more healthily.

“He is the chef in the house and has really enjoyed the healthy choices and recipes.”

Kaylee added: “I was struggling with my health due to steroids and had gained some weight.

“We joined the group because my mum wanted to join to improve her health and lifestyle.

“I wanted to thank WW for all their help when I was down in the dumps.”