Why is tech giant Google coming to Sunderland?

Tech giant Google is offering Sunderland’s small businesses a helping hand with digital marketing.

Three free seminars have been arranged with the search engine’s Digital Garage team during a day-long expo that will help new and established firms understand how to boost and grow their business online next year.

The Small Business Expo has been arranged by start-up business support organisation One Sunderland, which will be include a variety of workshops for young companies.

One Sunderland’s Mike Dodds said: “I am delighted that the Digital Garage from Google is taking part in our expo.

“We set up One Sunderland specifically to help those about to start-up in business, those just starting and more established local companies, and securing The Digital Garage will help them grow and become confident in using digital skills.”

The Small Business Expo will be held on February 15 and organisers are expecting The Digital Garage to be a huge success.

“Although it’s a month away, we wanted to give people plenty of notice so they can book on to The Digital Garage sessions, because they will be extremely popular,” explained Mike.

Alice Mansergh, director of Google Marketing Solutions for UK and Ireland, said: “Google’s products and free digital training are a growth engine for people and businesses up and down the country.

“So if you live in or around Sunderland and you want to boost your career, or turbocharge your business, please join us at our Digital Garage and talk to our experts.

“We can help you connect to new customers, help boost your productivity or improve your employability no matter what field you work in.”

One Sunderland joint founder Sue Stott added that the Digital Garage was part of a day of inspiring workshops to help small businesses, who can also find out more about support in the city.

“We decided to launch One Sunderland because while there are lots of excellent business support services in the city, there isn’t one place for signposting what’s available,” she explained.

The Sunderland Small Business Expo, which is sponsored by FSB, takes place at the Hope Street Business Exchange from 9am-4pm on Thursday, February 15.

To book Digital Garage places visit onesunderland.co.uk