Why is a tree in Sunderland covered in women's bras and knickers?

The unusual sight of a tree covered in various items of women's underwear has been discovered in a Sunderland community.

The find was made by Echo photographer Stu Norton.

Underwear tree on Pennywell's former housing plot off Pickering Road

A tree off Pickering Road in the Pennywell area of the city has been left covered in bras and knickers of different colours.

But what is the reason behind leaving undergarments on a tree?

Is it a bizarre form of fly-tipping, a practical joke or someone's attempt at creating modern art?

