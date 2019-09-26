This is why a giant symbol was drawn in the sand at Roker Beach and what it stands for

Members of Extinction Rebellion Sunderland created the organisations symbol in sand at Roker Beach in an attempt to raise awareness of climate change and to urge residents to find out more about the activists.

The giant symbol, which incorporates an hourglass and the planet, is intended to show time is quickly running out to address the ecological crisis.

Extinction Rebellion says the ecological crisis is upon us which includes the mass species extinction, global pollution, and abrupt, runaway climate change.

The activists hope to address the effects it will have on global human society, if the emergency is not addressed in time, including sea level rise, water shortages, crop failures, extreme weather, millions displaced, disease and increased risk of wars and conflicts.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Societal collapse and mass death are seen as inevitable by scientists and other credible voices, with human extinction also a possibility, if rapid action is not taken.”

Grandfather Allan Rowell, who is a life-long Sunderland resident, said: “I used to work as a white liner, painting the lines on the road.

“I thought I could use these skills so that a group of us could draw a massive Extinction Rebellion symbol in the sand.

“The chosen site is a sand bar which will be surrounded by the sea as it comes in, gradually washing away and submerging the artwork; highlighting the plight which many people will face in the future as sea levels rise. We know the tide will wash away our work in just a few hours, but we hope people will see it and want to know more about the situation we are in and what we can do about it.

"Everyone can take action against the climate crisis, please don’t feel disempowered by the size of the problem, and join the fight for a safe future for us and our families.”

