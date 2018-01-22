Who's playing at the Super Bowl this year?

Have your say

The Super Bowl is a huge event for America each year. Who's playing in 2018? How can you watch it?

What is it?

The Super Bowl is the finale of the American National Football League.

When is the Super Bowl?

The game will kick off around 11.15pm UK time on February 4, 2018.

What teams are playing?

The Eagles will play the Patriots, a rematch from 2005 when the Patriots took the glory.

How can I watch it in the UK?

UK viewers can watch the game live through the BBC.

What acts are playing?

Pink will open the show with the National Anthem. Justin Timberlake will play the half time show this year for the second time, following his first performance in 2004.

How is American football played?

The aim is to get as many touchdowns as possible, which are achieved through getting the ball into the opposition's end zone.

How long is the event?

The game lasts a different length of time each year, but is usually no longer than four hours.

Can I stream it?

Yes, you can get a game pass on the NFL website to access a live-stream and the highlights.