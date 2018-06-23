Whitburn bike ride brings in cash for cancer patient ambulance appeal

Cyclists hit the road to help raise funds towards a new ambulance for a lifeline charity.

The sponsored cycle ride taking in over 49 miles from Seahouses in Northumberland to Whitburn was held in memory of local man Ron Reid and to help out charity Daft As A Brush.

Cyclists raising money for Daft as a Brush, arrive back to Whitburn.

Once bought, the ambulance will provide free transport for cancer outpatients to and from hospital for their treatment.

The ambulance will cost £25,000 and the project is the work of Margaret Reid, Ron’s Wife.

Ron was an inspiration to many, having served in the Territorial Army and also being a key figure in Lions Club and then Rotary.

He worked tirelessly for charity without asking for anything in return.

Ron died in 2007 as a result of stomach and liver cancer.

In order to reduce his pain and discomfort Margaret drove him to and from his treatments.

Many patients are not lucky enough to have someone to do this for them.

They have to rely on NHS Patient Transport Service ambulances for which they can have a lengthy wait and may have to spend hours travelling around the region collecting other patients.

This can be very tiring, especially when you realise that many people are going to hospital every day, for several weeks.

Daft As A Brush - which was set up by former North East business boss Brian Burnie - has 28 ambulances and more than 300 volunteers, provides a solution for people who do not have their own transport.

People throughout the North East are provided with a free, caring and personal transport service, including a reminder telephone call prior to pick up, help to lock up the house, transport to and from the hospital with no waiting times, thus making the whole process much less tiring. One volunteer will even stay with the patient whilst they have their treatment, if the patient wishes.

The group taking part in the ride set off from Northumberland before finishing at the Jolly Sailor in Whitburn’s Front Street.

They were welcomed on the finish line by South Tyneside Mayor Ken Stephenson and Mayoress Cathy Stephenson.

Margaret said: “The mayor was thrilled to bits to see them arrive.

“We don’t know how much it has brought in yet because we’re waiting on sponsorship at the minute but hopefully it will be a lot.

“Thank you to everyone who took part. It’s really appreciated.”

To donate towards the £25,000 target go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/raiseitforron