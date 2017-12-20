Which Royal Mail delivery offices in the Sunderland area are open on Christmas Eve?

Worried about your Christmas cards and parcels arriving on time?

The majority of Royal Mail's larger delivery offices will be open on Christmas Eve this year, as festive opening hours are extended.

Around 50% of Royal Mail’s delivery office collection points are now open on a Sunday for customers to pick up parcels or other mail items - and 70% of the service's larger delivery offices will be open to the public this Sunday.

The company has been operating extended opening hours in more than 1,200 delivery offices in the main cities and towns across the UK during December to offer additional convenience to its customers collecting parcels.

Here are the opening hours for some delivery offices in and around the Sunderland area, valid from November 27 until December 27.

Sunderland Delivery Office, Wearfield:

Monday-Friday: 6.30am until 8pm

Saturday: 6.30am until 5.30pm

Sunday: 11am until 3pm

Christmas Eve: 11am until 3pm

New Year's Eve: 11am until 3pm

Houghton Delivery Office, Scott Street:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 6.30am until 7.30pm

Wednesday: 6.30am until 8pm

Saturday: 6.30am until 5.30pm

Sunday: 10am until 2pm

Christmas Eve: 11am until 3pm

New Year's Eve: 10am until 4pm

Seaham Delivery Office, Adelaide Row:

Monday-Friday: 6.30am until 5.30pm

Saturday: 6.30am until 3pm

Sunday: Closed

Christmas Eve: Closed

New Year's Eve: Closed

Peterlee Delivery Office, Hailsham Place:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 6.30am until 5.30pm

Wednesday: 6.30am until 8pm

Sunday: Closed

Christmas Eve: 11am until 3pm

New Year's Eve: Closed

Washington Delivery Office, Windass Lane:

Monday-Friday: 6.30am until 8pm

Saturday: 6.30am until 5.30pm

Sunday: Closed

Christmas Eve: 11am until 4pm

New Year's Eve: Closed

Durham Delivery Office, Belmont Industrial Estate:

Monday-Friday: 6.30am until 8pm

Saturday: 6.30am until 5.30pm

Sunday: 11am until 3pm

Christmas Eve: 11am until 3pm

New Year's Eve: 11am until 3pm

Note: There will be no collections or deliveries across Royal Mail services on Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day).

Sue Whalley, Royal Mail’s Chief Operations Officer, said: “Extending the reach of our delivery office openings across the UK this Christmas Eve and throughout the festive season ensures that our customers get the very best service at this busy time of year.”