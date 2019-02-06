Which option for the future of Durham's bus station is just the ticket?

Commuters in Durham are being urged to have their say on the future of the city's bus station.

Durham County Council is asking members of the public for their ideas for a new bus station as it develops plans for the future of the facility.

The 1920s bus station

The authority is considering proposals to demolish the existing North Road structure and build a more modern, welcoming facility for bus users on the same site – and it wants to

put residents’ views at the heart of its plans.

Coun Carl Marshall, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economic regeneration, said: “We want to offer visitors to our area the best possible welcome but the bus station in

its current state just does not do our county justice.

A possibility for the new entrance

"This is an opportunity to create a bright, modern new bus station, offering improved facilities for both residents and visitors on the existing site.

"Built in the 1970s, the current bus station is now past its best and as a major transport hub for the region and the county we need to develop a proposal that provides first class

facilities and helps improve access to public transport."

In 2016, the council consulted on plans for a major redesign of the site as part of the proposed wider development of the North Road area. However, the scheme received a mixed response from local residents and was also proving difficult to deliver due to the financial climate and the difficulties currently facing high streets around the country.

The current bus station

Having listened to the public responses to, and considered the rising costs of the previous scheme, the council is now looking to move forward and is asking the public for

their views on the best way forward.

Members of the public have until Thursday, March 21, to submit their comments to the council. Their feedback will then be used to develop initial proposals which will go out to

consultation later in the year.

The bus station in the 1920s

The authority is also speaking to stakeholders including Area Action Partnerships and community groups in order to ensure everyone’s views are represented.

Comments can be submitted by emailing durhambusstation@durham.gov.uk