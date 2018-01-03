Which former Wearside pub could be demolished to make way for new houses?

A once popular Wearside pub could be set for the wrecking ball to make way for new houses.

An application has been submitted to Sunderland City Council to demolish the Shepherds Inn, in Hetton.

Application to demolish The Shepherds Inn, Hetton.

SEB Design Ltd is the firm which has put in the proposals for the Market Street building.

If successful, three new homes along with parking and landscaping work would be carried out.

The application reads: “The existing site has an area of 189 sqm overall and consists of the footprint of the existing building and a rear service yard.

“The proposed dwellings will be arranged over three floors with the second floor accommodation being within the roof space of the properties.

“Each dwelling will have 87 sqm of habitable floor space along with private amenity space to the rear.

“The proposed dwellings will front the adopted footpath in line with the existing built form in the surrounding area.

“To the rear, private amenity space and car parking is accommodated in traditional form not uncommon to the area.”

In terms of the appearance of the new homes, the application added: “The proposed dwellings are traditional in both style and materiality to be in keeping with the built form of the surrounding area.

“Brick facades with stone heads and cills are proposed with grey concrete roof tiles in a slate appearance.”

The application also mentions the availability of shops, cafes, supermarkets and a Post Office in nearby Hetton town centre, as well as the location’s proximity to the A182 road which leads to the A690.

“The site is well positioned for vehicular and pedestrian movements.

“Locally, Front Street provides a range of services including Post Office/Cafe, cash machines, supermarkets and independent traders.

“This can be reached easily on foot and with these services in such close proximity the dependency on a car would be greatly reduced.

The application, which can be viewed at Sunderland City Council’s planning portal, is set to be decided upon on February 14.