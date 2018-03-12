Where can I watch the Wire? Who created the Wire? Why is the Wire popular? Is The Wire's Baltimore an American city?

The Wire, a gritty crime drama about the narcotics scene in Baltimore, became a cult classic after its first showing in 2002.

If you haven’t seen this thrilling and sometimes angry tale of urban life, you might be asking ‘Where can I watch the Wire?’, ‘Who created the Wire?’, ‘Why does everyone love the Wire?’ and ‘Is Baltimore a real place?’

Is Baltimore a real place?

Baltimore is a city in Maryland, America, founded in 1729.

Producer David Simon approached the mayor at the time expressing his wish to portray an honest look at Baltimore’s crime system.

Who created the Wire?

Former journalist David Simon decided to sell the show as a crime drama - however it’s a much more deeper tale about the city of Baltimore in Maryland’s relationship with institutions.

He wrote the show with writing partner Ed Burns, a former homicide detective and teacher. Burns himself had often been discouraged by the bureaucracy of the Baltimore Police Department. Simon had also seen similar issues as a reporter for The Baltimore Sun.

Why does everyone love the Wire?

The Wire is often bleak and pessimistic yet the plot and range of characters proved to grab the audience’s attention.

All five seasons of the Wire have been incredibly successful and reviewed well by television critics.

Many call it superior to HBO’s other famous crime dramas, The Sopranos and Six Feet Under.

In fact, The Baltimore City Paper were so concerned that the show would face cancellation that it published a list of ten reasons why it should be kept on air, including strong character development and its honest representation of the real issues Baltimore faces.

Where can I watch the Wire?

Amazon Prime is the one way you can stream the show. For Sky TV customers, depending on your subscription, you can find the programme under box sets. The Wire is not currently on Netflix.