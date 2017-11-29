Where can I go to a carol concert in the Sunderland area this Christmas?

Carol concerts are as much a part of Christmas as buying gifts and putting up the tree for some people.

But where can you enjoy a good sing-song to get you into the festive spirit this year?

A carol concert.

Here's a handy list of carol services which are open to the public.

All together now..."Glor-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-or-ia...!"

Saturday, 2 December: Carols For All, Durham Cathedral, 11am and 2pm.

An opportunity for visitors to the Durham City Christmas Festival to sing carols in the splendour of Durham Cathedral.

Several carol services are being held in the run-up to Christmas.

Sunday, 3 December: Carols For All, Durham Cathedral, 2pm.

Another chance to join in carol singing for those who couldn't make it on Saturday.

Thursday, 7 December: Age UK Carol Service, Sunderland Minster, 2pm-3.30pm.

Monday, 11 December: University Carol Service, Sunderland Minister, 5.30pm-7.30pm.

The University of Sunderland Carol Service is free and a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit.

It’s best to arrive early to get a good seat, as the University Choir, Valerie Reid and Dodici Voce are always in good voice.

There will be mince pies and mulled wine afterwards, and of course, some favourite carols to enjoy and sing along to.

Thursday, 14 December: Grace House Christmas Concert, St Andrew's Church, Roker, Sunderland, 6.30pm-8pm.

Grace House holds its Christmas Concert, featuring carol singing and festive performances by local choirs.

Sunderland Jubilate are confirmed - others to follow! Doors open at 6pm.

Afterwards, hot drinks and mince pies will be served in the church hall from 8pm-9pm.

Sunday, 17 December: Mayor's Carol Service, Sunderland Minster, 6pm-8pm.

* Do you know of any other carol services which are open to the public? Email us HERE to send us the details and we'll add them to our list.