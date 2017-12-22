When will bins be emptied in County Durham over Christmas and New Year?

Householders in County Durham are being reminded of changes to refuse and recycling collections over the Christmas period.

Bins will be emptied as normal up to and including Friday, 22 December.

You can check online when your bin will be emptied.

However, all collections during the week beginning Monday, 25 December will be a day later than normal.

This means that anyone whose rubbish or recycling is due to be collected on Tuesday, 26 December, for example, should put their bin out the following day, Wednesday, 27 December.

Collections due to take place on Friday, 29 December will be carried out on Saturday, 30 December.

Normal collections will resume on Tuesday, 2 January, 2018.

The last day for bulky waste and white goods collections will be Friday, 22 December, with the service resuming on Tuesday, 2 January.

To book a collection online, visit www.durham.gov.uk/bulkywaste

The council will once again be offering a collection service for real Christmas trees.

Bookings, for collection in the New Year, can be made by visiting www.durham.gov.uk or calling 03000 260 000 up to Sunday, 7 January.

Real Christmas trees can also be taken to any of the council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRC).

To check opening times, visit www.durham.gov.uk/hwrc

Anyone visiting a HWRC in a van, pick-up, mini-bus or towing a trailer will need to apply for a permit in advance by calling 03000 260 000 or visiting www.durham.gov.uk/householdpermit

Residents are also reminded to Bin it Right in order to reduce recycling contamination.

Check which items should be placed in which bin by visiting www.durham.gov.uk/whatgoeswhere

And if you’re getting new furniture for Christmas or buying electrical appliances in the sales, remember to dispose of old items responsibly.

Don’t leave them in your yard, garden or street for a ‘man with a van’ to collect as they may end up being flytipped.

Items can be taken to any HWRC or donated to charity. Details of furniture reuse charities can be found at www.durham.gov.uk/reuse

Coun Brian Stephens, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for neighbourhoods and local partnerships, said: “The Christmas and New Year period is a busy one for everybody, but it’s important that we take time to ensure that we dispose of our rubbish and recycling responsibly.

“Information on all of our waste and recycling services is available on our website, where residents can also book bulky waste and real Christmas tree collections, order a permit and check their rubbish and recycling collection days.”

To download a bin collection calendar, visit www.durham.gov.uk and enter your house number and postcode into the My Durham section.