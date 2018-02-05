When is International Women’s Day 2018? Who were the Suffragettes? What is #pressforprogress?

Everything you need to know about this years International Women's Day.

When is International Women’s Day 2018?

International’s Women’s day is on Thursday, March 8. Not only is this a day to celebrate the magnificent women alive today but also the heroes of our past.

This year it’s all about the hashtag #pressforprogress. Which is encouraging all to be more gender inclusive in their day to day lives.

The word feminism was the most looked up word on Merriam Webster in 2017, which shows just how far were coming as a society.

This last year has been a harrowing time for equality with the #metoo and #timesup movements highlighting grave injustices against women. Not only that but the gender pay gap has been estimated to be two hundred years away but the sexual assault scandals in Hollywood have opened up many of our eyes.

Who were the Suffragettes?

International Women’s Day is a time reflect on the struggles that women have been through before us. The Suffragettes were brave women who joined together in a movement to gain the right to vote. This happened in the late 19th to early 20th century. The women took part in violent protests and resisted the patriarchy until finally in 1928 women were granted the right to vote.

Who was Emmeline Pankhurst?

She was the leader of the Suffragette movement. She was born in Manchester and married the barrister Richard Pankhurst.

Emmeline made great strides for women including being a part of arson attacks, smashing windows and other drastic action. She was part of the famous hunger strikes, which lead to brutal force feeding.