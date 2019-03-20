When does spring begin and is it more likely to snow at Easter than Christmas? Things you probably didn't know about the new season

Have your say

Spring has sprung - today marks the first day of spring in 2019. Though for weather experts, we are already almost three weeks in.

Here we look at some myths and facts around spring, a season of crazy weather, mad hares and moveable feasts.

The astronomical calendar has the first day of spring as March 20. For meteorologists spring starts on March 1. The phenological method records dates of reoccurring natural phenomena such as flowering plants.

Meteorologists divide the year into four seasons of three full calendar months each, which makes it easier for weather experts to observe, forecast and compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

The sunniest spring was in 1948, in which a total of 558 sunshine hours were recorded.

The first day of astronomical spring (March 20 this year) is the vernal equinox, which has 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

Spring forward, fall back. That is the ditty to remember which way the clocks go. This year they go an hour forward on Sunday March 31 at 1am.

...was the spring of 1962, with an average daytime maximum of 5.8C. The average mean temperature for spring is 7.7C.

He drank tea with the Mad Hatter, but is the saying mad as a March hare fair? It is mating time for hares, making them more energetic. Male and female hares are also known to box when the males become too persistent.

Sense of smell can be more acute in spring as there is usually more moisture in the air.

The warmest spring on record in the UK, according to the Met Office, was 2011 with an average daytime temperature of 9.2C