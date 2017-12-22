What time does Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip begin and where is it held?

Here's all you need to know about 2017's annual charity event plus a slideshow of photos from previous dips.

What time does Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip begin and where does it take place?

Brave dippers at the 1987 event.

The 2017 dip takes place on Tuesday, December 26, at 11am on Seaburn sea front. With the Seaburn Centre now closed, participants will be getting changed in the nearby Marriott Hotel. The traditional procession's exact route across the road depends on the weather and will be decided on the day.

How many people are taking part?

The change of venue means numbers are restricted this year to 250 dippers.

Can we join on the day?

Another picture from 1987.

No. The closing date for entries was December 12.

What time can dippers begin changing?

Sunderland Lions Club, which organises the annual event, says participants can use facilities at the Marriott Hotel from 9.30am. There will be separate changing areas for men and women although there will only be room this year for the dippers. Friends and family will not be allowed in to help them change.

What time are the fancy dressers judged?

Judging for the annual prizes take place in the Marriott from 10.15am.

Where will money raised by the dip go?

Entrants have this year had to pay £25 up front and are free to distribute any money they raise above the fee to causes of their choice. After the Lions Club has met the event's running costs, all remaining money will be spent across the year to a variety of mainly local causes.

Examples in the past have included making donations to Christmas appeals, theatre groups and trips by Sunderland schoolchildren to Derwent Hill outdoor education centre, in the Lake District. The club has also supported disaster appeals.

Where will I find the best coverage of the dip?

On our www.sunderlandecho.com website. We also intend to Facebook live from the event here.