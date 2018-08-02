What the weather will be like this weekend in Sunderland

We're well and truly into the summer holidays now - and here's hoping the summer weather is here to stay.

The recent rain has helped clear a little of the humidity so let's see what's in store for this weekend.

According to the latest forecast from the Met Office, Sunderland can expect to see some sun on Saturday with highs of 21°C in the afternoon.

It will feel quite humid in the morning, but this is expected to go down a little as we move into the evening.

The heat, but sadly not so much of the sun, will continue into Sunday when the temperatures will be marginally cooler - between 14°C and 19°C.

Aiyla Kay, 2, enjoying the sunshine at Roker.

The current outlook heading towards Monday said: "Largely dry Saturday, with warm sunny spells, and perhaps the odd shower possible.

"Dry Sunday, with sunny spells and light winds. Likely turning cloudier Monday, but staying dry and warm."

It's predicted to stay warm as the week continues, with temperatures in the early twenties set for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.