What the weather will be like in Sunderland as kids go back to school

As the kids go back to school following half term week, here is a look at the weather for the course of the day.

Following on from the extremely mild weather of the weekend, the Met Office has said that today looks set to remains mild this afternoon, with a maximum temperature of 17°C.

It will be cooler on the coast, but people in the region can expect the early morning fog to clear to give way to hazy sunshine.

Skies will be staying largely clear this evening and overnight with one or two isolated mist or fog patches possible, though staying clear for most, with a grass frost likely by dawn.

Minimum temperature will be 1 °C.