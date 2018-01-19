What's the weather going to be like in the North East this weekend?

You better keep the big coat to hand, because it's set to be a cold weekend across the North East.

Met Office forecasters are expecting lows of -2°C in the region tomorrow, with temperatures not expected to get above 3°C all weekend.

As well as your winter coat, you'll need hat, scarf and gloves too as it's expected to feel much colder.

The region is braced for ice, with Yellow warnings in place for both overnight into Saturday. and into Sunday.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment said: "Sleet and snow showers will eventually become confined to areas exposed to the westerly winds overnight, but following the showers of Friday, ice will then be the main hazard, particularly on untreated surfaces.

"The snow showers may give an additional 1-3 cm of snow in places."

It's expected to get a bit milder as we move into a new week, with a positively warm 11°C forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.