What's the weather going to be like in the North East this weekend?

The weather looks set to warm up a bit into the weekend.

The Met Office said people in the region can expect temperatures to rise slightly.

The office said throughout today there will be the possibility of further showers, wintry over high ground, these becoming lighter and more isolated with winds also easing.

Cloud will push down from the north this afternoon bringing a few spots of rain and maximum temperature will be 5 °C.

Tonight is expected to be a mainly dry and cloudy night, though less cold than of late. However, some breaks in the cloud later in the night may give patchy frost for some by dawn. with the minimum temperature 1 °C.

Saturday is expected to be largely dry with some sunny spells, feeling milder than the last few days with light to moderate westerly winds. Patchy rain arriving through the evening and the maximum temperature will be 8 °C.

The outlook for Sunday through to Tuesday is milder, mainly dry conditions with the odd spot of rain possible at times, particularly over high ground. Variable amounts of cloud, brightest conditions mainly in the east.