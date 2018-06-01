What's the North East weather forecast for the end of the half-term holiday?

The weather has been hit and miss during this year's May half term.

But if you were hoping for a sunny end to your break, you might just be left disappointed.

Forecasters at the Met Office have issued a yellow warning for rain, which is expected to affect various areas of the country today - including the North East.

And while some areas of our region are just on the edge of the warning's location, we're not going to escape the poor weather completely.

It may be a warm end to your week off - but it's not going to be a particularly sunny one with heavy cloud and showers expected to fill most of the weekend.

Once any rain and cloud passes today, we may see a bit of sun in the early evening with a maximum temperate of 16°C.

Pack a brolly ...

If you've got big outdoor plans for the weekend, it might be best to organise a back-up activity too. Best to be prepared!