What is weather in North East going to be like this weekend?

The North East could be set for more frosty weather in the coming days.

Forecasters say that there is the likelihood of brisk northerly winds will bring showers and sunny spells, with showers becoming confined to coastal areas later on on Friday.

The temperatures will be chilly, but could be be slightly higher near coasts with stronger winds.

The Met Office has said that there is a yellow warning of ice in certain North East locations on Friday, with people being warned to watch out for slippery surfaces.