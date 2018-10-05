What is weather going to be like for this year's Houghton Feast opening ceremony?

This year's Houghton Feast gets underway today.

But what is the weather expected to be like as the 10-day extravaganza starts?

Dancers at last year's Houghton Feast carnival parade.

Tonight sees the official Feast opening ceremony at the Broadway in Houghton town centre.

There will be a performance by Houghton Pipe Band, dancers from Zazz and school pupils from the area.

Day-by-day guide to Houghton Feast 2018 events

The popular fun fair at Rectory Field is open from this evening, while the Feast carnival parade is due to journey through the town tomorrow at 2pm.

Sadly it does not look to be a great day weather wise.

Highs of just 8oc are expected this evening but the rain should hold off until late on.

Saturday does however look better, with the area expected to see spells of sunshine on the afternoon.