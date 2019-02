Here is the weather forecast for Sunderland today.

Forecasters expect early mist or fog clearing through the morning to leave a dry and sunny day.

Temperatures once again very mild with light winds.

Further fog possible overnight.

Maximum temperature 15 °C.

For the rest of the week, there is expected to be early fog Thursday, then cloudy with some light rain, feeling cooler.

Mainly dry Friday with some brighter spells.

Becoming very windy on Saturday with spells of heavy rain.

Staying mild.