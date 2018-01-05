What is Blue Monday? Is Blue Monday a marketing ploy? Do you know when the most depressing year of the day is?

Most of us are feeling the January blues right about now, but when is it at it's worst?

When is it?

Blue Monday is usually the third Monday in January.

If your unfamiliar with the day, your not alone.

It's only recently that companies have used Blue Monday as a way to promote deals for fabulous holidays, luxurious self pamper spa retreats and even treat yourself gadgets.

All under the name of cheering us up.

It is said to be the most depressing day of the year, but is there fact to this statement?

For

Christmas has come and gone and there doesn’t seem to be anything to look forward too, you’ve already given up on your rose tinted new year's resolutions.

And dry January is a thing of the past.

The weather is cold, likely frosty and there is nothing good on the telly.

No wonder were all feeling so glum.

There does indeed seem to be a collective dullness about the month, that as a nation we share.

Often moaning about the weather on social media and sighing deeply in the hopes that Persephone will bring Spring once more.

But can we really say that the third Monday of January is the most depressing?

Against

Blue Monday became a thing in 2005 when Sky Travel claimed to calculate the most depressing day of the year.

But was this a hoax to sell more holidays to unsuspecting customers?

The theory being that if people are sad and cold then they will be craving that summer vacation and more likely to shell out for it.

(More likely to fall for deals that are no different from any other gloomy day in January).

Is it okay for travel companies to be using the name of a mental illness to sell more holidays?

It’s certainly insensitive and adds to the stigmatization of mental health.

Clinical and seasonal depression are real illnesses which effect huge amounts of people in the UK, so for companies to be exploiting this does seem a little if not a lot wrong.

However as there is no way to truly measure the happiness of the entire nation, it is clear to say that yes Blue Monday is a hoax.