What does the weather have in store for Sunderland today?

Sunderland is braced for wet and windy weather today.

The Met Office says occasionally squally showers will spread across the North East during the day, broken up by sunny spells , especially in the east.

It will feel chilly in the strong winds, with a maximum temperature of 10 °C.

This evening will be drier, but more rain will spread across the region overnight, and winds will remain brisk, with a minimum temperature of 2 °C.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with rain or showers, and a chance of thunder, though some sunshine is possible later.

Rain will continue overnight.

The outlook for the rest of the week sees Thursday starting off wet but quickly becoming brighter and drier, with overnight frost.

Friday will be sunnier, though still with a few showers.

Overnight rain will clear to sunny spells and showers on Saturday