Wet Wet Wet star Marti Pellow to headline first of South Tyneside Festival concerts

Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow will headline the first of this summer's free South Shields concerts.

The 'Love is All Around Me' star will perform at Bents Park on Sunday, July 14, as part of the South Tyneside Festival, organised by South Tyneside Council.

Celebrated for his role in the group as well as a successful solo career, Marti Pellow has enjoyed worldwide fame, creating chart-topping, multi-platinum albums, holding the record for the longest number one in UK chart history and creating one of the four biggest selling songs in the UK of all time.

The award-winning singer-songwriter has also found success as a musical theatre star, starring in hit productions in the West End and on Broadway.

"I always love performing in the North East and I’m delighted to be opening the first of the Sunday concerts at the South Tyneside Festival this year,” he said.

"Outdoor concerts have a great atmosphere and it’s sure to be a fantastic summer event."

The free shows attract thousands of people to South Shields seafront. Pixie Lott kicked off last year's festivities.

The concerts are free to attend but anyone hoping to secure a prime viewing spot can purchase a Priority Plus Ticket, which must be purchased in advance.

Priced at £6, these will allow fans earlier entry to the park and access to a dedicated bar area and toilets, with only a limited number available.

Coun Ken Stephenson, Mayor of South Tyneside, is confident that this year’s concerts will be some of the best yet: "We are really excited to have Marti Pellow heading to Bents Park this summer and I’m sure he will be a very popular choice with music fans in the North East,” said Councillor Stephenson.

"The Sunday concerts are always a highlight of the festival and I can’t think of anyone better to kick them off this year."

Tickets for the first show are available to buy now from Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.co.uk/southtynesidefestival or by calling 0844 844 0444.

They can also be purchased in person at Shop @ The Word in Market Place, South Shields.

For more information and full listings visit: www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk or follow the social media accounts on Twitter @stynesideevents and Facebook /southtynesideevents.