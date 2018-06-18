Well wishes for Sunderland-born England stars Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson as they prepare for World Cup opener

Good luck, lads – Wearside is behind you!

That’s the overwhelming message to former Sunderland AFC pair Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson as they prepare to represent their country on the biggest football stage of all.

Jordan Henderson is England's vice-captain heading into the World Cup.

The Jordans, from Washington and East Herrington respectively, are in line to start in England’s World Cup opener against Tunisia tonight.

Ahead of what could be the biggest few weeks of their careers, the Echo has caught up with some of those who know them best.

Pickford, who now plays for Everton having left Sunderland a year ago, is expected to start in goal against Tunisia after being selected by manager Gareth Southgate as number one.

The 24-year-old attended St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, in Washington, between the ages of 11 and 16, and teachers there remember a determined boy who serves as an example to all current pupils.

Jordan’s story makes it clear to our students that no matter your background or where you’re from, you can reach your potential if you work hard and believe in yourself Alan Fisher

PE teacher Alan Fisher, who taught Jordan and remains at the school, said: “From an early age, Jordan always had the belief of becoming a professional footballer and he has worked hard to get there.

“He deserves everything he has achieved, by having this mindset and attitude.

“Any youngsters who think they could follow in his footsteps and become a top class sportsperson should look to him to see how it should be done.

“Jordan’s story makes it clear to our students that no matter your background or where you’re from, you can reach your potential if you work hard and believe in yourself.

Jordan Henderson, third from left on front row, with his Farringdon School Under-14s team-mates in 2004.

“From a Washington point of view Jordan is now a role model for children in our area.”

Pickford may now be recognised as one of the world’s top goalkeepers, but he often played in an attacking role for his school team.

He juggled his time at the school with his exploits in Sunderland AFC’s academy, but also excelled at cricket, tennis and athletics, among other sports.

Mr Fisher added: “It’s a success story about a Washington boy who went to St Robert of Newminster Catholic School, who is now representing his national team on the world stage at the World Cup.

Kevin Ball worked with both players during their time in Sunderland AFC's academy.

“We are very proud of what he has achieved and he is an inspiration to boys and girls from our region.”

Until recently, Pickford’s mum Sue worked at the school.

Henderson, meanwhile, goes into the World Cup as England’s vice-captain and is ready for his second taste of the competition, having also been selected in 2014.

The 27-year-old is also Liverpool captain, and led his team in last month’s Champions League final against Real Madrid.

He is set to be a key part of England’s midfield in Russia, and his huge success in the game is no surprise to his former teachers.

Dave Robinson, a PE teacher at Farringdon Community Academy, where Henderson attended, said: “Jordan was always a fantastic lad with a great attitude, and that’s one of the reasons he has got to where he is.

Coun Graeme Miller has wished the Jordans luck on behalf of Sunderland City Council.

“We’re really proud of him.

“He was always one of the best players anyway, but it was his attitude more than anything which stood out.

“To captain Liverpool in a Champions League final and now play for England in another World Cup is a massive achievement.

“He has got there through his hard work and the sacrifices he has made.

“We try to say to the children that if you show a good attitude, this is what you can achieve.

“We’re all right behind Jordan and hoping he has a fantastic World Cup.”

Henderson was in the same school football team as Scott Borthwick, who went on to represent England in cricket.

Sunderland AFC legend and club ambassador Kevin Ball knows both players well, having worked with them during their time in the Black Cats’ academy.

On behalf of the club, he has wished Wearside’s Two Lions luck in Russia.

He said: “To have two local lads, whose formative years were within our academy structure, representing their country at a World Cup is something we are immensely proud of.

“They are both superb footballers and more importantly fantastic lads, who have never forgotten their Sunderland roots.

“I spoke to them both before they headed to Russia and I know they are hugely excited.

“We will be watching them both with tremendous pride and everyone here at the club wishes them and the England team the very best of luck for the tournament.”

Sunderland City Council have also voiced their support for the pair ahead of England’s World Cup opener.

Coun Graeme Miller, the leader of the council, said: “Both Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford did our football club and our city proud when they played for Sunderland, and I’m sure we all wish them and the whole of the England team the best of luck in the World Cup.”