The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for Sunderland with the risk of flooding and power cuts.

The weather warning for rain is in place for Thursday (September 26) between midnight and 11.59pm.

A Yellow Weather Warning for rain has been issued for Sunderland. | sn

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Heavy rain on Thursday could lead to some disruption, particularly to travel.

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“There is also a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

”Some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.”

There is also the potential for disruption to travel.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.”

The current Met Office forecast for Sunderland indicates a 70% to 80% chance of light rain from midnight and throughout the early hours of the morning.

Between 7am and 10am there is an 80% chance of heavy rain. Throughout the rest of the day the chance of rain is forecast to be between 60% and 70%.

It will also be a blustery day with winds gusting at over 40mph. Temperatures will peak at just 12 degrees Celsius.

This is the current forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.