This is when it will rain at the weekend in Sunderland
The sun will be showing its face over the next two days but rain is on its way.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 06:00 am
Updated
Friday, 11th October 2019, 06:10 am
Friday, October 11, will see a cloudy morning change to a fairly bright and sunny afternoon – with temperatures rising to around 15°C.
It will remain fairly breezy – with gusts of wind expected to reach 30mph – but this is expected to ease off as the weekend progresses.
The Met Office expects the weather be fairly similar on Saturday, October 12, with sunshine between 10am and 2pm.
Clouds will then descend from mid-afternoon and temperatures will drop to 10°C overnight.
But rain is forecast for Sunday morning – with heavy spells expected between 10am and 1pm.
There’s is a 40% chance of rain from 4pm but it will have changed to cloud by around 7pm.
It isn’t expected to be any warmer than 12°C and it will feel cooler.