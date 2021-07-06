When is the rain forecast to stop in Sunderland? - Hour by hour weather forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
Forecasters have predicted heavy rainfall across Wearside as the weather takes a wet turn following warm and dry conditions – Here’s when the rain is due to stop.
Met Office forecasters have predicted significant rainfall for Tuesday (July 6) and Wednesday (July 7) as the warm and dry weather conditions come to and end.
Sunderland will see temperature lows of 13 and 14 degrees this week, according to the Met Office, and highs of 21.
Today (Tuesday, July 6) is set to begin with heavy rain, petering out into lighter scattered showers in the afternoon.
A Met Office spokesperson added: “Early heavy rain clearing and gradually turning brighter for most parts through the morning.
"Sunny spells and heavy, thundery showers developing into the afternoon, with locally torrential and slow-moving downpours in places.”
Read More
Tomorrow looks likely to get off to a dry start with some light showers in the late afternoon and early evening.
The rain is expected to continue until Thursday, July 8 when conditions are forecast to be dry and largely cloudy with some sunny spells.
The Met Office have released a list of things that members of the public could expect, including potential flooding which could cause damage to buildings, fast flowing or deep floodwater, disruption to public transport services, difficult driving conditions and possible power cuts.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in Sunderland
Tuesday, July 6
12pm: Heavy rain, 13°C
1pm: Heavy rain, 14°C
2pm: Heavy rain, 14°C
3pm: Heavy rain, 14°C
4pm: Light rain, 14°C
5pm: Overcast, 14°C
6pm: Cloudy, 15°C
7pm: Cloudy, 15°C
8pm: Cloudy, 15°C
9pm: Cloudy, 14°C
Overnight: Cloudy
Wednesday, July 7
7am to midday: Cloudy, 14°C
12pm: Sunny intervals 18°C
1pm to 5pm: Cloudy, 19°C
6pm: Thunderstorm, 18°C
7pm: Thunderstorm, 18°C
Overnight: Cloudy
Thursday, July 8
7am to 10am: Sunny intervals, 14°C – 18°C
11am to 3pm: Cloudy, 18°C
4pm to 7pm, Sunny intervals, 19°C