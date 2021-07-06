When is the rain forecast to stop in Sunderland? - Hour by hour weather forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

Forecasters have predicted heavy rainfall across Wearside as the weather takes a wet turn following warm and dry conditions – Here’s when the rain is due to stop.

By Georgina Cutler
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 11:22 am
Rain fall at Seaburn.

Met Office forecasters have predicted significant rainfall for Tuesday (July 6) and Wednesday (July 7) as the warm and dry weather conditions come to and end.

Sunderland will see temperature lows of 13 and 14 degrees this week, according to the Met Office, and highs of 21.

Today (Tuesday, July 6) is set to begin with heavy rain, petering out into lighter scattered showers in the afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Early heavy rain clearing and gradually turning brighter for most parts through the morning.

"Sunny spells and heavy, thundery showers developing into the afternoon, with locally torrential and slow-moving downpours in places.”

Read More

Read More
Sunderland mum whose husband and son took their own lives encourages men to spea...

Tomorrow looks likely to get off to a dry start with some light showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

The rain is expected to continue until Thursday, July 8 when conditions are forecast to be dry and largely cloudy with some sunny spells.

The Met Office have released a list of things that members of the public could expect, including potential flooding which could cause damage to buildings, fast flowing or deep floodwater, disruption to public transport services, difficult driving conditions and possible power cuts.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast in Sunderland

Tuesday, July 6

12pm: Heavy rain, 13°C

1pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

2pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

3pm: Heavy rain, 14°C

4pm: Light rain, 14°C

5pm: Overcast, 14°C

6pm: Cloudy, 15°C

7pm: Cloudy, 15°C

8pm: Cloudy, 15°C

9pm: Cloudy, 14°C

Overnight: Cloudy

Wednesday, July 7

7am to midday: Cloudy, 14°C

12pm: Sunny intervals 18°C

1pm to 5pm: Cloudy, 19°C

6pm: Thunderstorm, 18°C

7pm: Thunderstorm, 18°C

Overnight: Cloudy

Thursday, July 8

7am to 10am: Sunny intervals, 14°C – 18°C

11am to 3pm: Cloudy, 18°C

4pm to 7pm, Sunny intervals, 19°C

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Met OfficeSunderland