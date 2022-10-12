Halloween is getting closer, and with families working out their plans for the spookiest weekend of the year thoughts are turning to a weekend of trick or treating across Wearside.

What day does Halloween fall on in 2022?

Halloween this year falls on a Monday this year, meaning any activities will likely take place across the weekend or the week leading up the weekend as this is when the first school half term of the academic year is.

What is the long term weather forecast for Sunderland trick or treating this year according to the Met Office? (Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

What weather is forecast for Halloween weekend in Sunderland?

The Met Office’s long term weather forecasts reach a month in advance of the current date, meaning the weather service has rough predictions for the weekend.

According to the group’s forecast, changeable weather will continue from earlier in the month when rain is expected to feature heavily.

Spells of rain and strong winds are expected to hit the UK towards the end of October although November is predicted to see more settled weather, and there is a small chance this could come earlier and result in a drier weekend for those hoping for treats.

Average temperatures are expected throughout the period with no standout figures expected. In Sunderland the average daily high throughout October is 13.2°C and 9.7°C in November, falling to an average of 7.7°C in October and 4.9°C in November.

Unfortunately for those looking to hit the streets in search of goodies, October and November are the wettest months of the year on average with 10.7 and 11.6 rainy days.

When will the sun set on Halloween weekend?

Those hoping for a truly dark night will be in luck, even though the clocks change on the Sunday morning of Halloween weekend. The Saturday night will see the sun set just after 5:30pm on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. The night of Halloween itself will see full daylight come to an end at 4:30pm with no trace of twilight visible from 6:33pm.

Why does the Met Office struggle to predict accurate long-term forecasts?