Wet start for Sunderland with a chance a new Environment Agency flood warning could be issued
Sunderland can expect a drizzly start to Tuesday as the wet weather continues, with a chance further flood warnings could be issued for areas of the city.
The Met Office’s prediction for the region today, October 1, sets out it will be a wet morning for most, with it likely to feel chilly with a strong northeasterly breeze.
That will turn drier and brighter from the north during the day, with the temperature likely to be around 11 °C.
Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has said it could reissue flood warnings for Sunderland, as well as Hartlepool and Northumberland’s coastlines, after first raising the alerts yesterday.
The Wear Estuary, including East Nobles Quay, Port of Sunderland and between Fatfield and Queen Alexandra Bridge were most at risk, as well as Hendon Promenade and Seaham Harbour and docks and Roker seafront.
It was most likely flooding would hit during the high tide of 5.30am, but warned it could happen two to three hours either side.
It said: “Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads at Sunderland East Nobles quay, Port of Sunderland harbour and Fatfield to Queen Alexander bridge.
“Adverse coastal conditions are expected to continue until Wednesday and we may reissue this alert on Tuesday morning for further high tides.
“We are closely monitoring the situation.
“Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads and coastal roads, which may be flooded.”
It said it would update its message at 11am, or as the situation changed.
Further ahead for tomorrow Wednesday, October 2, through to Friday, October 4, the Met Office has said Wednesday could see morning frost, with a dry and sunny but with a chilly breeze.
Thursday will see another frosty dry start, perhaps turning wetter and windy later.
Friday could see it remain unsettled, but the picture will become clearer in coming days.