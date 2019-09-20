This is the weather forecast for Sunderland on Friday, September 20
Sunderland is set to enjoy a bright and sunny day – although temperatures will start to drop this weekend as Autumn settles in.
The region was blessed with a warm start to the week although temperatures will now start to drop.
It is not expected to top 20°C on Friday, September 20, and there will be sunny intervals throughout the day.
The weather will remain fairly mild throughout the weekend with sun in the sky for most of it – and temperatures are set to stay in the high teens.
Families on Wearside will wake to a fairly cloudy morning, although from 9am on Friday nothing but sunshine is forecast for the rest of the day.
A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Any mist and fog patches clearing early morning to leave another fine, dry and warm day with long spells of sunshine. Becoming breezy during the evening Maximum temperature 20 °C.”