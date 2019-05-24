Warm weather brings out best in Sunderland’s sights - but will it last?

There’s been plenty of fun in the sun - but will the bright and warm weather last?

Temperatures of 19C hit the region during yesterday and are predicted to rise just a notch above that today, with the Met Office forecasting good spells of sunshine.

Fausto's Lesley Mearns enjoying the high temperatures with the Faustino coffee machine van at Seaburn Beach.

It could see a repeat of yesterday, when families and friends took the chance to take in some Sunderland’s seafront sights and enjoying a chance to take in the warmth and blue skies at its cafes and stretch their legs along its promenade.

However, it is likely to cloud over by the afternoon, with a chance of isolated showers.

Ahead to the weekend and into Saturday it will be dry, warm and often sunny on Saturday.

It will be cloudier, with periods of rain on Sunday, although it is likely to be brighter later.

The changeable and rather cool weather is likely to continue through the following week. Met Office

The Met Office says it will be “rather cloudy” on Monday, with scattered heavy showers, although some sunny intervals also possible.

Ahead to next week, on Tuesday it is expected to be sunny with showers across areas of the region, initially in the north and east of the area, then developing widely through the day.

Some showers will be heavy with thunder possible, merging into longer spells of rain in places.

Forecasters say the showers will then ease from the north later and it will be breezy with a risk of coastal gales in the south west and north east.

Gillian Renilson with nephew Joseph Renilson, 19 months, enjoing the high temperatures at Roker Beach.

The Met Office has said: “Temperatures will be cooler than average and feeling colder in the breeze.

“The changeable and rather cool weather is likely to continue through the following week.

“There will be showers or longer spells of rain at times, including the odd heavy or thundery shower.

“However, there will be some dry and bright spells too.”