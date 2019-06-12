Two roads became partly blocked after trees were blown down during the heavy downpour.

Police called in help from Sunderland City Council’s arborists at around 4am today after finding the trees were causing an obstruction.

A tree also came down in Stephenson Road in Washington. Photo by Kevin Musther

Read more: Met Office issues two-day weather warning for North East

A call out was made to Hetton Road in Houghton and the other to Stephenson Road in Washington, with a lane blocked in each incident.

The team used saws to cut the wood into smaller sections to remove them from the roads.