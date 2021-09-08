Thunderstorms set to hit the North East as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning

The warning is set to be in force from 10am on Thursday, September 9, and will last until 8pm as the region is set to be hit with a day of heavy rain.

According to forecasters, the wet weather is set to begin at around 9am and is expected to get progressively heavier as the day continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.

"These may be heavy and thundery at times, continuing until late evening. Less warm. Maximum temperature 21°C.”

The alert warns of spray and flooding on roads which is likely to make journey times longer, as well as delays and cancellations to bus and train services.

Forecasters says there is a small possibility of flooding in some homes and businesses with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or hail.

The Met Office say that there is also a slight chance of power cuts across the region following possible lightning.

The North East is expected to experience lighter showers throughout the morning but forecasters are anticipating that they will get progressively heavier as the day carries on.

Despite the constant wet weather, temperatures are expected to sit around the high teens, meaning that it could feel quite humid across the region.

The rain is expected to clear as we head into the night, with the chance of more showers on Friday, September 10.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.