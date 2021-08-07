This is when lightning is expected to strike in Sunderland as city braces itself for thunderstorms

According to Met Office forecasters, people in Sunderland should expect heavy rain, as well as thunder and lightning, over the course of the weekend.

Saturday, August 7 looks to be the best day of the weekend, remaining cloudy and warm with highs of 17°C throughout the day.

But the Met Office yellow warning for sudden thunderstorms remains in place for both Saturday and Sunday, August 8.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

File pictures: Heavy rain fall and strong winds at Roker.

It warned anyone travelling in the area over the weekend to be aware that there may be flooding and disruption in some areas as a result of any heavy rain and thunderstorms.

However, the worst of the weather is set to hit the city on Sunday, with the Met Office predicting heavy rain, thunder and lightning, around noon and 1pm.

Showers will continue into the afternoon, with more thunder and lightning expected at around 4pm and 5pm.

More light rain is predicted for around 7pm before turning cloudy overnight.

Despite this, Sunday will also be a warm day with highs of 19°C expected at around 3pm.

The Met Office is advising anyone driving during the thunderstorm to wind up the windows and stay inside the car.

Anyone outdoors should seek shelter, but avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.

Looking ahead into next week, the Met Office forecast for the North East says: “Monday sunny spells and scattered heavy, perhaps thundery, showers.

"Tuesday scattered showers, but these are lighter. On Wednesday there is a chance of rain arriving, most likely across the Pennines, becoming locally rather warm.”