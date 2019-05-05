This is what to expect from the weather on May Bank Holiday Monday

Parts of the UK could have the coldest ever start to the early May bank holiday as chilly weather hits the country.

Hail and rain showers struck central London and the east coast on Saturday - just two weeks after the warmest Easter on record.

The Met Office said temperatures in the west reached 13C, while winds in eastern parts kept conditions at 7C or 8C.

Today was another chilly day, and anyone planning a day out tomorrow would be advised to wrap up well.

For while temperatures in the south will reach 13C or 14C, they will only hit 8C or 9C in the north, with some flurries of snow in Scotland.

Freezing temperatures will again bring widespread frost as bank holiday Monday arrives.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said there is a chance overnight temperatures could be the lowest ever for the early May bank holiday Monday.

"Overnight we could see, particularly in Northern Ireland and Wales, record lows going into this bank holiday," he said.

"They might overtake the coldest ever start to a May Day bank holiday."

Forecasters predict Monday will be cloudy as a weak front carrying a band of showers makes its way south. But there will also be dry weather and plenty of sunny spells.

In the North East, it is expected to be dry this evening, with some clear spells for a time, allowing temperatures to fall to low single figures.

It will be cloudier through the early hours, with a few showers developing, perhaps wintry over higher hills. Showers will become widespread by dawn. Minimum temperature 1 °C.

Bank Holiday Monday itself is expected to be cloudy with showers, occasionally heavy, possibly wintry over the Pennines.

It will turn drier from the northeast through the evening, with showers becoming more isolated in the south.

The outlook for the next few days isn't much better.

Sunny spells and occasionally heavy showers are expected on Tuesday, while it will be cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with periods of sometimes heavy rain.

Thursday will see a mixture of sunshine and heavy showers, merging into longer spells of rain.