Sunshine and clouds - what the weather has in store for Sunderland as we head for the Bank Holiday weekend
Sunderland is set for a mixed week of sunshine and cloud cover as the Bank Holiday weekend approaches.
The Met Office forecast for the North East says today, Sunday, August 22, will see cloud cover break as the afternoon progresses, with light winds and a maximum temperature of 20C.
Remaining showers will slowly die this evening, out to leave a dry second half of the night, with developing clear spells perhaps allowing a few fog patches to form inland and a minimum temperature of 8°C.
Monday, August 23 will start cloudy but brighten up, with decent warm sunny spells developing more widely into the afternoon, though it will perhaps become cloudier in coastal districts later.
The weather will remain mainly fine from Tuesday to Thursday (August 24-26), with light onshore winds perhaps giving some cloudy mornings, then sunny spells breaking through.
Thursday will be generally cloudier with a little rain possible.
The last week of the month is likely to be dominated by high pressure, bringing fine and settled weather to the UK.
These settled conditions are likely to persist through much of this period, while winds will be light to moderate for most, with breezier conditions towards the edge of the high pressure in the far south of the region, where it may feel cooler.
Hour-by-hour forecast.
Time, weather, temperature (feeling like).
Sunday
2pm: Cloudy, 17C (17C)
3pm: Cloudy, 17C (17C)
4pm: Cloudy 17C (16C)
5pm: Cloudy 17C (16C)
6pm: Cloudy 17C (16C)
7pm: Cloudy 16C (16C)
8pm: Overcast 16C (16C)
9pm: Cloudy 16C (16C)
10pm: Cloudy 16C (16C)
11pm: Cloudy 15C (16C)
Monday
7am: Cloudy 15C (14C)
8am: Sunny intervals 15C (15C)
9am: Sunny intervals 16C (15C)
10am: Sunny intervals 16C (16C)
11am: Sunny 16C (16C)
Noon: Sunny 17C (16C)
1pm: Sunny 17C (16C)
2pm: Sunny 17C (17C)
3pm: Sunny 17C (17C)
4pm: Sunny 17C (17C)
5pm: Sunny intervals 17C (16C)
6pm: Sunny intervals 17C (16C)
7pm: Sunny intervals 16C (16C)
8pm: Sunny intervals 16C (16C)
9pm: Broken cloud 15C (15C)
10pm: Broken cloud 15C (15C)
11pm: Broken cloud 15C (15C)
Tuesday
7am: Cloudy 13C (13C)
10am: Cloudy 17C (17C)
1pm: Cloudy 18C (18C)
4pm: Sunny intervals 18C (18C)
7pm: Cloudy 17C (16C)
10pm: Cloudy 14C (15C)