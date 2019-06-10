Sunny spells and mild temperatures: Sunderland weather forecast as region recovers from wrath of Storm Miguel

We may officially be heading towards summer in the UK – but this weekend’s wet weather left us wondering when the forecast will catch up.

Storm Miguel took a strong hold on Sunderland over the weekend, with Wearside falling victim to flooding after heavy rain and strong winds.

So, what can we expect from the weather on Monday, June 10, and as the week goes on?

Met Office forecasters are predicting some sunshine in Sunderland, with cloudy spells set to creep in later on.

Temperatures could get up to around 14°C at lunchtime – and it looks like it should stay warm up until 6pm.

Spoiler alert – the outlook for the rest of this week is not so good, with more of the wet stuff on the horizon.